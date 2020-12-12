Man climbs on plane, arrested after jumping fence at McCarran

Las Vegas police arrested a man who climbed onto the wing of a commercial plane Saturday afternoon at McCarran International Airport.

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s)

Officers were called to the airport about 1:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. A man was arrested after investigators believe he jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of a grounded commercial plane.

“Impairment or mental illness is suspected,” Nogle said.

Further information was not immediately available.

