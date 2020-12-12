58°F
Man climbs on plane, arrested after jumping fence at McCarran

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2020 - 3:47 pm
 
McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s)
Las Vegas police arrested a man who climbed onto the wing of a plane Saturday afternoon at McCarran International Airport.

Officers were called to the airport about 1:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. A man was arrested after investigators believe he jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of a grounded commercial plane.

“Impairment or mental illness is suspected,” Nogle said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

