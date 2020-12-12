Man climbs on plane, arrested after jumping fence at McCarran
Las Vegas police arrested a man who climbed onto the wing of a commercial plane Saturday afternoon at McCarran International Airport.
Las Vegas police arrested a man who climbed onto the wing of a plane Saturday afternoon at McCarran International Airport.
Officers were called to the airport about 1:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. A man was arrested after investigators believe he jumped a perimeter fence and climbed onto the wing of a grounded commercial plane.
“Impairment or mental illness is suspected,” Nogle said.
Further information was not immediately available.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.