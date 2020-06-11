Man dies after apparently shooting self during barricade in Las Vegas

A man has died after he appeared to have shot himself during a barricade situation with Las Vegas SWAT officers on a residential street in the south valley, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man has died after he appeared to have shot himself during a barricade situation with Las Vegas SWAT officers on a residential street in the south valley, police said.

Officers were called about 10:30 a.m. Thursday to a home on the 7700 block of Hardesty Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Warm Springs Road, after a report of gunfire, the Metropolitan Police Department said in an email about 3:15 p.m. Officers were told that a man had fired a gun and was still armed and inside the home.

Police evacuated neighbors and called SWAT and crisis negotiators to the home, Metro said. The crisis negotiators were “unable (to) establish communication and SWAT entered the residence.”

Police then found a man dead inside the home, suffering from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Metro said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.