Man dies while in police custody in southwest Las Vegas

A man died after Las Vegas police handcuffed him and he stopped breathing Friday afternoon in the southwest valley.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after Las Vegas police handcuffed him and he stopped breathing Friday afternoon in the southwest valley.

Officers took the man into custody after they were called about 12:30 p.m. to report of a suicidal person on the 7400 block of Hawk Shadow Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release sent Friday evening.

The man, who had ingested an “unknown narcotic,” was placed in handcuffs. As first responders attempted to treat him he stopped breathing, Metro said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.