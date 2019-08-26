Man faces charge after threats against North Las Vegas school

An 18-year-old man is facing a felony charge after threats were made on social media against Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, the Clark County School District announced Monday.

Legacy High School (Google Street View)

Ranjoseph Wallace, who was arrested Friday, faces one felony count of making a terroristic threat and remains held on $20,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show. He was expected in court Tuesday morning for a status hearing.

Further details regarding the nature of the threats were not immediately released, but following his arrest by Clark County School District police, with the assistance of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas police, investigators searched his home and confiscated at least one rifle, according to the school district. Ballistics testing will be done on the weapon.

“This case demonstrates how the CCSDPD and all of our community partners are committed to providing safe schools for all the children in the valley,” the district said in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

Wallace’s arrest came three days after another 18-year-old man, former Desert Oasis High School student Cody Pomeroy, was arrested after “very specific” plans to “shoot up” his alma mater were uncovered, authorities have said. According to Pomeroy’s arrest report, he called the attack a “revenge thing” in at least two recent conversations with a supervisor at work.

During a search of his home, the report states, Las Vegas detectives found what appeared to be a homemade explosive device fashioned out of fireworks parts and glass candle jars.

He was being held on $100,000 cash bail at the detention center on one count each of making a terroristic threat and possession of an explosive device component with the intent to manufacture an explosive device.

