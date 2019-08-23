Ex-student charged with plotting attack on Las Vegas high school

Formal charges were filed Friday morning against a former Desert Oasis High School student who authorities said planned an attack against the Las Vegas school.

Cody Pomeroy, charged with making threats against Desert Oasis High School, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutor Christopher Pandelis holds a photograph of a homemade explosive device on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, during Cody Pomeroy's initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Las Vegas detectives found a homemade explosive device, letters and journals at Pomeroy's home. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cody Pomeroy, a former Desert Oasis High School student, had planned to “shoot up” the school on Monday, according to his arrest report.

Pomeroy, 18, was formally charged Friday morning with one count each of making a terroristic threat and possession of an explosive device component with intent to manufacture an explosive device. The possession charge was tacked on after Las Vegas police detectives found what appeared to be a homemade explosive device, letters and journals during a recent search of his home, according to prosecutor Christopher Pandelis.

The discovery prompted a response from both the Metropolitan Police Department’s ARMOR unit and the Las Vegas Fire Department’s bomb squad, the report shows.

According to the report, Pomeroy admitted to investigators that “he admitted that he built the device” using parts from fireworks.

“He stated he built it on July 5, 2019,” detectives wrote in the report. “He stated he built it and that he knew when he set it off the glass (would) break and shatter.”

Pomeroy, who last attended Desert Oasis during the 2018-19 school year, was arrested Tuesday after someone walked into a Las Vegas police substation to report the threats, most of which were shared with at least one other person although some were posted to social media, Pandelis has said.

Pomeroy remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 5.

“He had a very, very specific plan in mind about what he was going to do — down to the clothing that he was going to wear when he went to Desert Oasis to carry out this plan,” Pandelis said Wednesday during Pomeroy’s initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Questioning Pomeroy’s “psychological well-being” during that hearing, Pandelis also called the material in his journals and letters “concerning,” although the teen’s attorney at the time argued that the letters were “nothing about harming anybody.”

