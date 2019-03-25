Man faces DUI, other charges in fatal 7-vehicle Las Vegas crash

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A deadly east Las Vegas crash involving at least seven cars Saturday morning was caused by a suspected DUI driver who police say ran a red light during a police chase.

Lonnie D. Isabell, 35, was booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of vehicular homicide and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm in addition to charges of failure to obey a red light and driving without a driver’s license and proof of insurance, jail records show.

About 7:15 a.m. Saturday, a Clark County Park police officer attempted to pull over Isabell’s 2006 Mercury Montego, which was seen speeding out of the Paradise Park parking lot near Tropicana Avenue and Pecos-McLoud Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The attempted traffic stop led to a short chase, which ended when the vehicle ran a red light while headed west on Tropicana and struck the driver’s side of a 2014 GMC Terrain at the intersection of South Eastern Avenue, police said.

The impact then redirected both vehicles across the eastbound lanes of Tropicana, striking at least five cars waiting at the light, police said.

Multiple people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, including the GMC driver, who later died from his injuries, marking the 21st traffic death investigated this year by Metro.

He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

Police on Monday did not have information on the other victims’ conditions.

