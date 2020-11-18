Man faces felony battery charge for punching Las Vegas police officer

A Las Vegas man has been charged with felony battery on a Las Vegas police officer at University Medical Center.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man has been charged with felony battery on a Las Vegas police officer at University Medical Center.

Police said Perfecto Cruz, 44, was at the hospital already in police custody at 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 14. Cruz had one of his wrists handcuffed to a gurney when a patrol officer saw Cruz trying to pull an intravenous tube from his arm. An officer told Cruz “do not do that,” at which time police say Cruz punched the female officer in the face.

The officer suffered a large gash to the middle of her forehead. She was treated and released.

An arrest report for Cruz said he admitted to the assault, saying “she got too close.” Police said in the arrest report Cruz was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Cruz has since been charged with felony battery on a protected person causing substantial bodily harm. An arrest report does not specify why Cruz was in custody at the hospital, but Justice Court records show he has another criminal case pending for a battery that occurred two days earlier.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.