Man gets 6 to 15 years in prison in DUI crash that left 1 dead

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for a DUI crash that left another man dead last fall.

(Thinkstock)

Steven Terry, who pleaded guilty in March to DUI resulting in death, was ordered to serve six to 15 years behind bars, according to court records.

James Arthur Cloonan, 64, of Las Vegas, was killed in the Oct. 31 crash after Terry’s Chevrolet Camaro slammed into Cloonan’s Chevrolet Cobalt near the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Swenson Street.

Police said at the time that Terry failed to heed a red light on Flamingo Road.

Terry was treated for moderate injuries and later arrested at the hospital after police determined he appeared impaired.

