Motorist killed by suspected DUI driver in Las Vegas ID’d

A 64-year-old man killed by a suspected DUI driver who blew through a red light Wednesday morning has been identified.

He was James Arthur Cloonan of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. He was driving his Chevrolet Cobalt north on Swenson Street through the intersection at East Flamingo Road about 3 a.m. when a Chevrolet Camaro driving eastbound on Flamingo failed to heed the red light and slammed into his vehicle, Las Vegas police said.

Both Cloonan and the driver of the Camaro, 31-year-old Steven Terry, were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where Cloonan died.

Terry was treated for moderate injuries and later arrested at the hospital after police determined he appeared impaired, police said. Jail records show he was being held at Clark County Detention Center on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Cloonan’s death was the 118th traffic fatality investigated this year by Metro.

