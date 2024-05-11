64°F
2 Las Vegas officers suffer minor injuries in northwest valley crash

The West Cheyenne Avenue near 215 Beltway. (FAST Cam)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2024 - 6:45 pm
 
Updated May 10, 2024 - 6:59 pm

Two Metro officers suffered minor injuries in a collision in the northwest valley Friday afternoon.

The Metro unit was westbound on Cheyenne traveling over the 215 Beltway when a vehicle eastbound on Cheyenne made a left turn to go north on the 215 in front of the officers about 3:45 p.m., Metro Lt.Miguel Ibarra said.

The patrol vehicle struck the citizen’s vehicle, causing it to roll over.

Two officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The other driver requested to be self transported to the hospital.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

