71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

What’s packed over Memorial Day weekend? Las Vegas airport parking lots

Arriving passengers walk to retrieve their vehicles from the level 2 of Terminal 1 parking lot ...
Arriving passengers walk to retrieve their vehicles from the level 2 of Terminal 1 parking lot at Harry Reid international Airport, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist dies in southeast Las Vegas crash
A candidate for Las Vegas Municipal Court with a familiar name has raised a staggering amount o ...
Daughter of district attorney raises $340K for Municipal Court race
Shiva Gummi, who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his wife Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala on the morn ...
Husband of UMC doctor sentenced to prison for killing wife
Clara Bow, left, and Taylor Swift, right. (AP/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift pays tribute to 1920s ‘It girl,’ Southern Nevadan Clara Bow
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2024 - 4:43 pm
 

No parking lots were at capacity at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, but airport officials expect some lots to fill up over Memorial Day weekend.

The airport announced on social media that its parking was in “high demand” this weekend, and expected Terminal 1 long term and economy parking to be at capacity Friday and Saturday.

The airport’s parking information line did not share what lots were nearing capacity on Thursday, but said guests should arrive two hours before their flight to secure their parking spot before taking off.

Guests should also expect longer wait times at ticket counters, security checkpoints and for other airport services over the weekend, and should prepare for flight delays and cancellations.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the airport was experiencing departure gate hold and taxi delays between 16 and 30 minutes due to wind, with arrival delays at 15 minutes or less.

Departing flights to San Francisco International Airport were experiencing delays due to construction of about 34 minutes, and flights to La Guardia Airport in New York were experiencing delays of about an hour and 40 minutes due to thunderstorms.

Parking congestion was expected to begin letting up on Sunday, with no lots forecast to be at capacity that day, and ample space in all lots on Monday, according to the airport.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas sees big convention decline, visitation up slightly
recommend 2
Visiting DC from Vegas? Southwest wants to take you closer to the sights
recommend 3
Great Basin cave tour to reopen next month
recommend 4
Southwest to launch flights from Vegas to upstate New York
recommend 5
Irish air carrier to begin flights to Las Vegas
recommend 6
‘A top summer vacation spot’: Las Vegas expects big Memorial Day weekend