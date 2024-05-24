69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Motorcyclist, 19, dies in southeast Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Arriving passengers walk to retrieve their vehicles from the level 2 of Terminal 1 parking lot ...
What’s packed over Memorial Day weekend? Las Vegas airport parking lots
A candidate for Las Vegas Municipal Court with a familiar name has raised a staggering amount o ...
Daughter of district attorney raises $340K for Municipal Court race
Shiva Gummi, who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his wife Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala on the morn ...
Husband of UMC doctor sentenced to prison for killing wife
Clara Bow, left, and Taylor Swift, right. (AP/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift pays tribute to 1920s ‘It girl,’ Southern Nevadan Clara Bow
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2024 - 11:39 pm
 

A motorcyclist died in a crash in the southeast valley Thursday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department released the following statement about the crash:

At 10 p.m., “a 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Tropicana Avenue, passing vehicles as it approached the intersection with South Sandhill Road. A 2019 Nissan Pathfinder attempted a left turn from westbound Tropicana to Southbound Sandhill Road. A collision occurred when the motorcycle entered the intersection on a solid red ball traffic signal as the Nissan was attempting the turn. The motorcycle collided with the Nissan’s right front bumper. The rider was separated from the motorcycle and he came to rest on the road. … The rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Nissan remained at the collision scene and displayed no signs of impairment.”

The unidentified rider was a 19-year-old male from Las Vegas.

The crash marks the 70th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. Traffic fatalities are up 32 percent compared with the same time period in 2023.

Contact Mark Davis at mdavis@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Moped driver loses control, dies in northeast valley crash
recommend 2
Motorcyclist dies in southwest valley crash
recommend 3
2 Las Vegas officers suffer minor injuries in northwest valley crash
recommend 4
Man dies after east valley car crash, 5 months after fatal shooting at same location
recommend 5
Small fire hits iconic Nevada casino
recommend 6
Pedestrian struck, injured in far southwest valley