Motorcyclist, 19, dies in southeast Las Vegas crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash in the southeast valley Thursday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department released the following statement about the crash:

At 10 p.m., “a 2024 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Tropicana Avenue, passing vehicles as it approached the intersection with South Sandhill Road. A 2019 Nissan Pathfinder attempted a left turn from westbound Tropicana to Southbound Sandhill Road. A collision occurred when the motorcycle entered the intersection on a solid red ball traffic signal as the Nissan was attempting the turn. The motorcycle collided with the Nissan’s right front bumper. The rider was separated from the motorcycle and he came to rest on the road. … The rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Nissan remained at the collision scene and displayed no signs of impairment.”

The unidentified rider was a 19-year-old male from Las Vegas.

The crash marks the 70th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. Traffic fatalities are up 32 percent compared with the same time period in 2023.

