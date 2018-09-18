Man in custody after hitting wife with bottle in east Las Vegas

A man is in custody Monday night after he allegedly broke a bottle over his wife’s head and fired a gun during an argument inside their east valley home.

Police surround a home on Orchard Valley Drive, near Hollywood and Charleston boulevards after a man hit his wife with a beer bottle and fired two shots into the ceiling, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police surround a home on Orchard Valley Drive, near Hollywood and Charleston boulevards after a man hit his wife with a beer bottle and fired two shots into the ceiling, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in custody Monday night after he allegedly broke a bottle over his wife’s head and fired a gun during an argument inside their east valley home.

Just before 10 p.m. a child called police from the home on Orchard Valley Drive, near Charleston and Hollywood boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

An argument between the man and woman turned violent after the man smashed the bottle against his wife’s head and fired two shots into the ceiling, Gordon said. The child saw the mother holding a bloody towel and believed she had been shot.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and SWAT was called to the scene because it wasn’t clear if the woman was injured or being held hostage, Gordon said.

Before SWAT could deploy, the 37-year-old man and his 46-year-old wife walked out of the home. The man was taken into custody and his wife was hospitalized with injuries to her head and face. The child was not injured.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

36.157179, -115.034398