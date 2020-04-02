Man in custody after machete attack on roommate

Officers were called about 6:25 a.m. to the 4500 block of Birdsong Way, near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

A man is in custody after Las Vegas police said he attacked his roommate with a machete Thursday morning at their west valley home.

Officers were called about 6:25 a.m. to the 4500 block of Birdsong Way, near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard, after the man struck his roommate and refused to come outside, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis said.

The roommate suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention, Phenis said.

Police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said Thursday afternoon that the man had been taken into custody. Further information was not immediately available.

