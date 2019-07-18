Man jailed after crashing into Las Vegas home had other DUI arrests

Jose DeJesus Flores, 34, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and crashing into an east valley home and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday, jail records show.

A man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and crashing into an east valley home on Monday has numerous prior DUI convictions, according to court records.

Police believe that impairment and speed were factors in the crash, which happened about 6:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Abarth Street, near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen said Monday. The driver of a speeding gray truck lost control, veered off the road and struck another vehicle, resulting in both cars crashing into a home.

The truck driver was hospitalized with survivable injuries, but no other injuries were reported, Larsen said.

Jose DeJesus Flores, 34, was arrested in connection with the crash and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday, jail records show. He faces a felony charge for a third offense within seven years of driving under the influence, according to online court records.

Although the charge, which had not been formally filed by prosecutors as of Wednesday, indicates it is Flores’ third offense, court records show he was arrested in Las Vegas in 2004, 2005, 2009 and 2010 on DUI charges. Flores pleaded guilty in each case.

He was arrested in 2004 after evading police; in 2009 after running a red light and being involved in a crash; and in 2010 after he was driving recklessly, according to court documents. The circumstance surrounding his 2005 arrest were unknown.

Flores was sentenced to a court-order treatment program for DUI in both the 2009 and 2010 charge, according to district court records. His graduation from the program was recorded in court on Nov. 19, 2014, in connection with both the 2009 and 2010 cases.

He was also convicted of a DUI charge in California stemming from an October 2006 arrest, according to court records from the 2010 Nevada case.

Flores remained in the detention center on Wednesday with a $20,000 bail, court records show. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled in the case.

