Man killed in US 95 crash Tuesday night identified

A man who died Tuesday after rear-ending a suspected drunken driver on U.S. Highway 95 has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Henderson resident Scott E. Butler, 64, was killed after his Nissan Pathfinder hit the back of a Dodge Ram pickup truck while driving north Tuesday night on the highway between Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway. Butler was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The truck’s driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was going north on U.S. 95 when he swerved, hit the right wall and cut across all travel lanes before hitting the median wall. The truck stopped in the middle lane before Butler’s Pathfinder crashed into it.

