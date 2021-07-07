92°F
Crime

Man run over, woman stabbed overnight in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2021 - 5:07 am
 
Updated July 7, 2021 - 7:40 am
Las Vegas police are investigating a dispute early Wednesday in which a woman is suspected of r ...
Las Vegas police are investigating a dispute early Wednesday in which a woman is suspected of running over a man with a vehicle on Ferndale Street in east Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was run over by a vehicle and a woman stabbed in separate domestic disputes investigated by Las Vegas police early Wednesday.

Police Lt. David Gordon said at 2:22 a.m. police were called to “an apparent intentional auto vs. pedestrian collision” in the 3000 block of Ferndale Street, near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Lamb Boulevard.

Gordon said a man was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman. The man was transported to a hospital where he was “stable,” Gordon said. He was expected to survive.

“A female was detained a short distance away and is considered a person of interest at this time,” Gordon said.

In a separate episode at 2 a.m., Gordon said a man and woman were in an argument in the 4700 block of East Cheyenne Avenue when the man started beating the woman. A security guard in the area intervened and “scared the suspect off,” Gordon said.

“The victim realized she was stabbed with an unknown sharp object,” Gordon said.

She, too, was hospitalized but expected to survive. The assailant fled the area and police were trying to locate him.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

