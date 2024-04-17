Man suspected in double homicide extradited to Clark County

A man accused of killing two women outside a southeast Las Vegas business in early March has been extradited to Clark County.

Jason Robert Manuel, who was arrested in California on April 1, was booked Monday into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, jail logs show.

Manuel, 44, was being held with no bail following a Tuesday court hearing.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Manuel shot Summer Lange and Ronah Ah-Foon, both age 29, outside the Pocket Change convenience store near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

A man standing next to them also was wounded in the early morning hours of March 5, police said.

Police, who said the killings were caught on video, alleged Manuel rode by on a bicycle and opened fire.

The male shooting victim, who had been struck in the wrist, told detectives that he was friends with Manuel, and that the two had an ongoing dispute over accusations that the victim had slept with the suspect’s wife, according to an arrest warrant filed.

The victim said that Manuel had confronted him and shot at him four days earlier. No one was injured in that shooting, which occurred near the site of the killings.

Las Vegas police wrote that in 2004, Manuel was convicted of murder, aggravated mayhem and robbery in California.

