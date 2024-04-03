72°F
Suspect in double homicide arrested in California

Jason Robert Manuel, 43, was arrested Monday, April 1, 2024, by police officers in California as a suspect in a double homicide in Las Vegas. Metro investigators shield the crime scene of a double homicide Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 6:11 pm
 

A suspect has been arrested in California in connection with an early March shooting that killed two woman and wounded a man on East Tropicana Avenue.

Jason Robert Manuel, 43, was arrested Monday by police officers in California.

He was booked into the Riverside County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas to face charges of open murder, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

On March 5 at 3:25 a.m., the suspect allegedly shot three people while riding a bicycle in the 5000 block of East Tropicana.

Summer Lange and Rona Ah-Foon, both 29, were standing outside Pocket Change, a convenience store near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, with a man in his 20s in the early morning hours of March 5 when Jason Manuel rode by on a bicycle and fired four shots at them, according to an arrest warrant.

Both women later died and the man, whom police identified only as Sam, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after being shot in the wrist.

Video surveillance from surrounding businesses captured the suspect shooting without stopping his bike and continuing to ride away from the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

