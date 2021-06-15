Man threatened to set off bombs as officers arrested him, police say

Anthony Andrews is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Anthony Andrews (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man found trespassing at a home in the western Las Vegas Valley made bomb threats and told officers that he had ingested “an eight-ball of heroin,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Anthony Andrews, 29, is charged with communicating a bomb threat; obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without cardholders consent; destroying or concealing evidence; resisting a public officer; lodging in a building without permission and trespassing in a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Police were called after 3 p.m. Saturday to a residence on the 700 block of Pont Chartrain Drive, near Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive, about a man “wearing grey underwear” seen near a home on the 600 block of Ravel Court, the report said. An air unit spotted Andrews hiding on a patio.

When responding officers attempted to detain him, Andrews “began screaming that he had a bomb in his bag and would blow everybody up,” the report said. He also claimed he had a bomb inside the residence.

Two backpacks and a small wallet were found near Andrews, the report said. Inside the wallet were eight Nevada driver’s licenses and five credit cards that did not belong to him. He told the officers that he had found items in the trash and was planning on turning them into the police later that day, the report said.

Before being placed in the patrol car, Andrews also told officers that he had ingested heroin and was transported to Summerlin Hospital for treatment.

Andrews was being held Tuesday without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 29 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.