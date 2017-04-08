Man wanted on attempted murder out of Las Vegas arrested at US border

(Thinkstock)

A man wanted on charges of attempted murder and arson in the Las Vegas Valley was arrested this week at the U.S. border, officials announced Friday.

Antonio Perez, 42, a U.S. citizen, was arrested about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday after trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico at the Otay Mesa border crossing in San Diego with a tourist visa that was not legally issued to him, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

An officer at the border noticed “inconsistencies” between Perez’s face and the photo on the visa, then “referred Perez for a more in-depth inspection,” the agency announced Friday.

During the inspection, Perez was fingerprinted. That information revealed his true identity — and his criminal record.

Perez has been wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department since December 2015 on charges of attempted murder and domestic battery, court records show. He is also wanted by North Las Vegas police on one charge of first-degree arson, according to a January 2016 warrant.

Perez was booked Wednesday into the San Diego County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Las Vegas.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.