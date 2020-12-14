Man who climbed on plane at Las Vegas airport faces charge

A man arrested after climbing onto the wing of an airplane at McCarran International Airport on Saturday faces a trespassing charge, police said.

Alejandro Carlson was arrested after he climbed onto a commercial aircraft’s wing as it was preparing for takeoff Sunday afternoon at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Justin MacFayden via Twitter)

Alejandro Carlson, 41, climbed onto the commercial aircraft’s wing as it was preparing for takeoff about 1:35 p.m., according to a statement Monday from the Metropolitan Police Department. Video of the incident, taken by a passenger on the airplane, has since gone viral.

Appeared to be an interesting day at McCarran today. pic.twitter.com/M7vv3Gh6oT #vegas — Mick Akers (@mickakers) December 13, 2020

Police said Carlson eventually fell off the wing. He was taken into custody and transported to University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

“He was booked in absentia for disregard for safety of persons or property and trespassing,” police said.

Carlson is homeless and has mental illness, police said.

“At no time were passengers onboard the plane in any danger,” police said. “This appears to be an isolated incident.”

Authorities said they suspect Carlson climbed a fence at McCarran before getting onto the airport tarmac.

A spokesman for McCarran could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

