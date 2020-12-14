59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Man who climbed on plane at Las Vegas airport faces charge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2020 - 1:36 pm
 
Alejandro Carlson was arrested after he climbed onto a commercial aircraft’s wing as it was p ...
Alejandro Carlson was arrested after he climbed onto a commercial aircraft’s wing as it was preparing for takeoff Sunday afternoon at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Justin MacFayden via Twitter)

A man arrested after climbing onto the wing of an airplane at McCarran International Airport on Saturday faces a trespassing charge, police said.

Alejandro Carlson, 41, climbed onto the commercial aircraft’s wing as it was preparing for takeoff about 1:35 p.m., according to a statement Monday from the Metropolitan Police Department. Video of the incident, taken by a passenger on the airplane, has since gone viral.

Police said Carlson eventually fell off the wing. He was taken into custody and transported to University Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

“He was booked in absentia for disregard for safety of persons or property and trespassing,” police said.

Carlson is homeless and has mental illness, police said.

“At no time were passengers onboard the plane in any danger,” police said. “This appears to be an isolated incident.”

Authorities said they suspect Carlson climbed a fence at McCarran before getting onto the airport tarmac.

A spokesman for McCarran could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
2
Las Vegas Strip rooms listed on Airbnb, and without resort fees
Las Vegas Strip rooms listed on Airbnb, and without resort fees
3
Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran
Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran
4
Woman wins $64K playing keno game at Las Vegas casino
Woman wins $64K playing keno game at Las Vegas casino
5
2020 NFR Texas 10th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 10th go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man found shot to death in central Las Vegas Valley
By / RJ

About 10:30 a.m., police went to a business on the 3000 block of Contract Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road, after receiving a report of a man who was dead from a gunshot wound.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 4700 block of Deckow Lane on Sunday, Dec. 13, ...
Man fatally shot at apartments east of Strip
By / RJ

Police responded to an apartment on the 4700 block of Deckow Lane, near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane, after receiving a report about 10:30 a.m. of a man being shot