Man who died after arrest in Las Vegas OD’d on meth, coroner rules

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2021 - 5:33 pm
 
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 ...
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The death of a man shortly after his arrest in July by Las Vegas police was caused by a methamphetamine overdose, the Clark County coroner’s office has ruled.

The 32-year-old man was arrested July 28 around 5 a.m. after fighting with security at a Las Vegas business on the 3500 block of Paradise Road and punching a police officer in the face, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police used “empty hand tactics” to put the man in handcuffs, restrain his feet and put him in “the recovery position,” Metro said in the July statement.

Once he was handcuffed, police said he banged his head against a police car multiple times on the way to the Clark County Detention Center. He was unresponsive shortly after arriving.

The coroner ruled the death accidental from meth toxicity.

