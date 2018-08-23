Man who died at hospital while in Las Vegas police custody ID’d

Officers were called just after 3 p.m. to the 2700 block of Silver Leaf Way, near West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

A man died after Las Vegas police took him into custody Wednesday afternoon.

The caller then began to chase the man, later identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 41-year-old Jeff Dubois.

Dubois was on the ground and in distress when police arrived, Rivera said. Officers requested medical personnel and took him into custody. He was taken to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Metro’s Force Investigation Team was called to the scene to investigate, but Rivera said officers did not use force.

Dubois’ cause of death has not been determined by the coroner’s office.

