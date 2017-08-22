Melee in Pahrump prompts attempted murder charge

Daniel Webb, 59, is facing multiple charges in connection with the Monday night fight, which resulted in multiple shots being fired, Nye County authorities say.

Daniel Webb (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

A man is charged with attempted murder and other offenses resulting from a melee in Nye County on Monday, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said it received reports at about 8 p.m. that several men were fighting and that a man with a firearm had discharged it several times on the 8400 block of Old Spanish Trail in Pahrump.

Based on interviews and evidence at the scene, Nye County deputies found that multiple shots had been fired and it was determined that a firearm had been held to the head of one person and choking had occurred, the statement said.

All three individuals were detained and transported to Desert View Hospital, it said. Two were later released.

Daniel Webb, 59, was taken into custody and transported to the Nye County Detention Center, where he was booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery strangulation and other charges, it said.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.