84°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Metro officer named a ‘Top Cop’ in National Police Week ceremony

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2023 - 8:06 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department officer Tierney Tomburo with her Top Cop award Friday, May 12, 2 ...
Metropolitan Police Department officer Tierney Tomburo with her Top Cop award Friday, May 12, 2023, in Washington D.C. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Officer Derek Berger, pictured with officer Tierney Tomburo, received an honorable mention for ...
Officer Derek Berger, pictured with officer Tierney Tomburo, received an honorable mention for the 2023 TOP COPS awards. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Two Metropolitan Police Department officers were honored Friday in Washington D.C. as part of National Police week.

Officer Tierney Tomburo was named a “Top Cop” for an incident in which she was shot and critically wounded but managed to return fire and kill an armed man who was running from a car stop last September.

“Ofc. Tomburo was shot and critically wounded after chasing an armed suspect on September 2022,” Metro stated in a Tweet Saturday.

Tomburo, 24, had pulled over a Buick — the driver was arrested on a charge of DUI, police said — about 1:15 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 3900 block of University Center Drive near UNLV.

As she was corralling the car’s occupants to do pat-downs, one of the occupants, a man identified as Gabriel Herrera Charles, 27, suddenly started running, Tomuro’s body-worn camera video showed.

“Hey!” Tomburo yells at Charles as she chases him. She then screams, “No!” as Charles turns around to aim his handgun at her, firing it and hitting her in the pelvis, Metro Assistant Sheriff John McGrath said during a news conference outlining details of the shooting.

Officer Derek Berger was named an honorable mention winner in the “Top Cop” category.

Each year, hundreds of names of officers killed in the line of duty are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington. These names of 556 officers were read aloud Saturday on the National Mall during the annual Candlelight Vigil to memorialize those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
2
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
3
‘People are flocking to it’: Inside Las Vegas’ latest luxury home community
‘People are flocking to it’: Inside Las Vegas’ latest luxury home community
4
Start time for Game 6 of Knights-Oilers announced by NHL
Start time for Game 6 of Knights-Oilers announced by NHL
5
NASA images show Colorado River changes after simulated flood
NASA images show Colorado River changes after simulated flood
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Late Knights-Oilers Game 6 start time bad for NHL fans
Late Knights-Oilers Game 6 start time bad for NHL fans
Roundup: Gorman softball stays unbeaten in 4A state tourney
Roundup: Gorman softball stays unbeaten in 4A state tourney
Jimmy Kimmel to host Las Vegas Strip comedy show
Jimmy Kimmel to host Las Vegas Strip comedy show
Are you ready for even more football? More nights could be coming
Are you ready for even more football? More nights could be coming
Stolen vehicle crashes into North Las Vegas home causing small gas leak
Stolen vehicle crashes into North Las Vegas home causing small gas leak
3 takeaways from Aces’ dominant preseason win over Liberty
3 takeaways from Aces’ dominant preseason win over Liberty