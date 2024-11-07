Metro police investigate body found during welfare check

The body was discovered during a welfare check near South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive, police said.

Metro police are investigating a body found in the east Las Vegas Valley late Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered during a welfare check about 11:40 a.m. in the 5500 block of Tres Piedras Road, near South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive, police said.

No other details were released.

