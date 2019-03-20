More students scrutinized in threats against Las Vegas school

People arrive for an after-school event at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Law enforcement continues to investigate whether other students may have been involved in racist threats made against Arbor View High School students over the weekend that led to the arrests of two teenage boys on Tuesday.

No additional arrests had been made as of early Wednesday, according to Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink. But, he said, officers were still working to determine whether “one or two others” were involved.

Meanwhile, the students arrested Tuesday, ages 15 and 16, remained in custody at the county’s juvenile detention center. Their names and mugshots will not be released unless the Clark County district attorney’s office chooses to charge them as adults, Zink said.

They are facing charges of making terrorist threats, conspiring to commit an act of terrorism, cyberbullying, hate crimes and breach of peace, police have said.

The threats, which made references to the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School, were made on an Instagram account that appeared to have been created specifically for the threats. They were first reported to police Monday night.

The social media account had been taken down by Wednesday morning.

A caption to a photo of black students posted on Sunday stated, “Looking at my high school I realized I need to cleanse the hallways. There are to (sic) many (racial slur) in this school. We must act now.”

The account hosted a number of similar posts, and it appeared the photos of the students were taken without their knowledge.

As a precaution, Zink said there will be an increased police presence on and around the campus, 7500 Whispering Sands Drive, through the rest of the week.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were aiding school district police in its investigation, according to Superintendent Jesus Jara.

“I say to our school leaders, we do not tolerate and we will continue to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” he said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

7500 Whispering Sands Drive, las vegas, nv