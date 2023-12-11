‘My worst nightmare,’ says wife of killed Nevada trooper in memorial service

Sgt. Michael Abbate, one of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 15, is being remembered 0n Monday in the second of two memorial services for the fallen troopers since Friday.

Sergeant Michael Abbate (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The casket carrying Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Alberto Felix is loaded at Central Church in Henderson Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Felix and Sgt. Michael Abbate were struck and killed on Interstate 15 by a hit-and-run driver as they helped another driver. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sergeant Michael Abbate and trooper Alberto Felix. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

“To know a life without him is my worst nightmare,” said Abbate’s wife Vanessa in Monday’s service.

Abbate, 37, and trooper Alberto Felix, 54, were struck and killed killed Nov. 30 while responding to a 3:23 a.m. call of a suspicious vehicle that was stopped on the D street exit from northbound I-15, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Monday’s services started at 9:30 a.m., with a procession of police motorcycles and vehicles leaving a downtown Las Vegas funeral home and then heading to the 10:30 a.m. memorial service at Central Church, a megachurch in Henderson.

Central Church, with its large parking lot and indoor capacity, has been the site of several police memorials in recent years, including trooper Felix’s service on Friday, as well as slain Metro officer Truong Thai’s funeral in 2022, and others.

In Felix’s service on Friday, numerous speakers remembered Felix, including his eldest daughter Alyssa, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, and others including fellow troopers.

In Monday’s service, Central Church Pastor Michael Kitchen called Abbate “the best of the best” while Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Abbate led with “humility, courage and confidence.

“As most of us slept safely at our homes, Sgt. Abbate was out protecting our community, bravely serving his fellow Nevadans when he made the ultimate sacrifice,” Lombardo said.

Several friends of Abbate’s also spoke.

Sgt. Jesse Winder, a Nevada Highway Patrol friend and colleague of Abbate’s, remembered working with Abbate on the graveyard shift when they first started out as troopers.

“His sense of humor was my favorite characteristic,” Winder said.

Ross Jones, a friend of Abbate’s, first met Abbate in 2004 at UNLV.

“Mike’s legacy lives on in the hearts of all who knew him and he will be dearly missed,” Jones said.

Dan Nordwig first met Abbate when he was 17, he said.

“Mike was a gearhead through and through,” Nordwig said. “Anything with a motor, and you had his attention.”

Vanessa spoke of the short time Abbate had with their 3-year-old son Vince.

“Michael and our son Vince had a powerful bond,” she said.

In Friday’s service for trooper Felix, his eldest daughter, Alyssa, tearfully told the audience of hundreds that she couldn’t have asked for a better father.

“When he smiles, you could feel the love and comfort, and you just know that everything would be OK,” she said. “He just had this thing with him. I don’t know what it was, but this dad energy that just made you feel safe.”

A 46-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with the troopers’ deaths the same day they were killed. Jemarcus Williams is accused of being behind the wheel of a 2005 Chevrolet HHR that fatally struck Felix and Abbate.

In a court appearance the day after Williams’ arrest, a prosecutor said Williams had been “heavily intoxicated” at the Palms shortly before the crash.

Abbate’s metal Nevada State Police badge was found during a police search of the vehicle, Metro police have said.

Williams faces numerous charges including two counts each of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death, court records show.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.