Nevada AG Aaron Ford’s son arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, left, poses with his son Avery. (screengrab from Aaron Ford post on Twitter)

Attorney General Aaron Ford, seen in 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The son of Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas on suspicion of domestic battery, court records show.

Avery Ford, 26, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday, and faces a first-time, misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to jail records. He has since posted a $3,000 cash bail, court records show.

Further information about Avery Ford’s arrest was not immediately available. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.

Aaron Ford’s chief of staff Jessica Adair said the matter is a family issue and that the office would not be commenting at this time.

