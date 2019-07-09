Nevada AG’s son accused of slapping girlfriend, police report says

The son of Nevada’s attorney general is accused of slapping his girlfriend’s face, according to documents released Tuesday.

Avery Ford (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, left, poses with his son Avery. (screengrab from Aaron Ford post on Twitter)

The son of Nevada’s attorney general is accused of slapping his girlfriend’s face at a Strip nightclub last month, according to arresting documents released Tuesday.

A security guard at The Light Vegas at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, saw a man slap a woman across the face about 3 a.m. June 29 while sitting at a table in the club, an arrest report said.

The guard approached the man, later identified as Avery Ford, who “became angry and upset with him (and) pushed him to (the) ground,” the report said. The two wrestled on the ground until hotel security took Ford into custody.

Ford is the son of Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Ford told police he and his girlfriend were partying at the club but denied there was any issue between them that night, the Metropolitan Police Department report said. An officer noted in the report that Ford was highly intoxicated and couldn’t share further details.

“He threw up multiple times and could not remember what had happened during the night,” the officer wrote.

Ford was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on June 29, his 26th birthday, on a count of domestic battery. He has since bailed out of jail.

His girlfriend told police Ford became upset when another man approached her that night and tried to talk to her, the report said. She said the only time Ford touched her was when he used his arm to get around her, as he was upset and was trying to walk away from her.

“(She) was adamant that Ford never physically struck her,” the report said.

Police noticed her right cheek appeared swollen, bore a red mark and looked redder than her other cheek, which she said was because she had been crying that night, according to the report.

Ford does not have an attorney listed in Las Vegas Justice Court records. He has a hearing scheduled for Aug. 28.

