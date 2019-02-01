Nevada boarding school teacher arrested on child abuse charge — VIDEO

A teacher at a private boarding school in Amargosa Valley has been arrested on a child abuse charge, and an investigation has revealed that the school’s water is contaminated with arsenic.

Caleb Hill, 29, of Pahrump (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Northwest Academy in Amargosa Valley, Nevada (Google)

An investigation of a private boarding school in Amargosa Valley has led to the arrest of a teacher on a child abuse charge and the discovery of arsenic in the school’s water.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced the findings late Friday. The office said students at the school, which remains open, have been tested for arsenic exposure.

The teacher was identified as 29-year-old Caleb Hill of Pahrump. He was booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

Several students described broken bones that went untreated, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Students also had rashes.

The Sheriff’s Office first announced the investigation into Northwest Academy, 1472 S. Highway 373, on Thursday night, but did not provide additional details until Friday evening.

According to its website, the academy is a private boarding school near the California-Nevada border for “troubled teens and at-risk adolescents,” and is monitored and licensed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

On Friday, officials with the Department of Health and Human Services said they were legally barred from commenting on the investigation.

The investigation began Monday when a former student described being “slammed” by Hill by “being picked up off the ground and thrown to the floor,” on several occasions, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Adam Tippetts said in a videotaped statement Friday.

It was unclear how old the juvenile is, or when the child was a student at the school.

Sheriff’s Office officials and Department of Family Services staff served a search warrant at the school on Tuesday and interviewed students and teachers, Tippetts said. Some of the students also reported abuse by Hill.

“During the course of the interviews, detectives received numerous complaints from students concerning the level of force used by Caleb,” Tippetts said. “Detectives identified instances in which staff went hands on with students on numerous occasions. Caleb acknowledged that this tactic was against the school’s policy.”

Students also told detectives they had received injuries and broken bones at the school, and were denied medical care. Most of the broken bones were toes.

It was unclear what caused the injuries.

A video released by the Sheriff’s Office showed a student being helped down stairs while wearing a medical boot or cast on his lower leg.

In addition to injuries, detectives determined that the water at the academy was contaminated with arsenic and “other harmful substances.” Students said the staff gave them three small bottles of water a day to drink.

“Multiple juveniles reported rashes that had developed on their skin which they believed was from showering in contaminated water,” Tippetts said.

The Department of Health and Human Services last inspected the facility during a routine visit on Sept. 7, said Paul Shubert, bureau chief for the state’s Health Care Quality and Compliance division.

During the inspection, the facility was cited for failing to meet documentation requirements for staff training and background checks, issues Shubert said were typical for child care facilities.

The boarding school also was cited for structural issues, including a broken fence door and a hole in a girl’s dorm wall, Shubert said. The school provided documentation showing it addressed those issues by Sept. 21.

Margot Chappel, deputy administrator for regulatory and planning services for the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, said she received notice of the investigation Tuesday from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

