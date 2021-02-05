41°F
Nevadans scammed out of more money in 2020 than in 2019, reports FTC

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2021 - 3:27 am
 
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Nevadans reported losing more money last year to scams than the year before, according to a report released Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission.

Residents filed 21,097 fraud reports in 2020, totaling a loss of about $36.5 million. In 2019, Nevadans made 17,029 fraud reports with a total loss of about $15.4 million.

The top three fraud report categories from consumers in Nevada last year were imposter scams, online shopping, and internet services.

Nationally, consumers reported losing more than $3.3 billion to fraud in 2020, up from $1.8 billion in 2019, according to the report.

The FTC’s data stems from reports filed by consumers, the Better Business Bureau, industry members, nonprofit organizations, as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

