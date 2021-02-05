Nevadans scammed out of more money in 2020 than in 2019, reports FTC

Residents of the Silver State reported losing more money to scams last year than the year before, according to a report released Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission.

The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Residents filed 21,097 fraud reports in 2020, totaling a loss of about $36.5 million. In 2019, Nevadans made 17,029 fraud reports with a total loss of about $15.4 million.

The top three fraud report categories from consumers in Nevada last year were imposter scams, online shopping, and internet services.

Nationally, consumers reported losing more than $3.3 billion to fraud in 2020, up from $1.8 billion in 2019, according to the report.

The FTC’s data stems from reports filed by consumers, the Better Business Bureau, industry members, nonprofit organizations, as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

