New charges against Las Vegas teacher accused of school threat

Former St. Viator Catholic School employee Todd Pomeroy appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. Pomeroy is charged on three counts of threatening to cause bodily harm or death to a pupil or school employee by means of oral, written or electronic communication. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Todd Pomeroy, a physical education teacher accused of leaving threatening voicemails at a Las Vegas school where he once worked, is facing new charges of intimidating a public officer and battery on a protected person.

Probable cause was found in the newest case against Pomeroy, 56, on Tuesday, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in the case.

No other details were immediately available regarding the new charges. He was expected in court Tuesday afternoon for a status hearing in the new case, records show.

Pomeroy was initially arrested April 29 on three counts of threatening to cause bodily harm or death to a pupil or school employee. Prosecutors have said he was headed to the school where he once worked, St. Viator Catholic School, when he was taken into custody by Las Vegas police.

The following morning, a judge set his bail at $25,000. Court records show he posted bond that day.

His bail conditions included electronic monitoring, no contact with St. Viator employees and an order to stay away from the school.

“We have concerns regarding this individual and his level of danger to the school,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig said during the bail hearing. “We’re concerned about his mental state.”

The voicemails prompted school staff to cancel classes for the day, according to an alert sent to parents, but classes resumed April 30 with added security on campus, according to Catherine Thompson, superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas.

The prosecutor said Pomeroy had called “numerous employees, numerous times” and told one of them: “I wouldn’t bring your kid to school today.”

Pomeroy suggested he was “half-crazy” and said authorities would have to use “deadly force” against him, according to the prosecutor.

Court records show that he faced a similar charge in December 2005, when he was charged with a misdemeanor count of “threatening telephone calls.” The charge was eventually dismissed in October 2006.

Then in March 2017, Pomeroy was charged with misdemeanor battery. He entered a no contest plea in June 2018, meaning a defendant accepts a conviction without admitting guilt, but the case was dismissed in August after he completed impulse control counseling and 25 hours of community service, the records show.

At the time of his arrest, Pomeroy was working as a physical education teacher at the Centennial Hills campus of Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, a charter school in the northwest valley. He is no longer employed in that position, according to school officials.

It wasn’t clear from court records when Pomeroy was released from the Clark County Detention Center after posting bond. But on Friday the Metropolitan Police Department provided extra security around Coral Academy.

Both Metro and school officials declined to discuss the added patrols.

