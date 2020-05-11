NHP troopers respond to 3 wrong-way crashes in 4-day stretch

The Nevada Highway Patrol said it responded to three wrong-way crashes in a four-day stretch last week on Las Vegas Valley thoroughfares.

Last week a wrong-way driver suspected of driving under the influence caused a near head-on crash on the 215 Beltway at Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The driver of a Chevy Cruze was able to get out of the way and escaped serious injury. The driver of the Hyundai was arrested on suspicion of DUI. (NHP photo)

The Nevada Highway Patrol said it responded to three wrong-way crashes in a four-day stretch last week on Las Vegas Valley thoroughfares.

Since Wednesday morning NHP has responded to 3 wrong way driver calls, 2 involving injury crashes and one who was stopped before they caused a crash. These wrong ways had 2 things in common, alcohol and being in the heart of Las Vegas. We all share these roads, drive responsibly! pic.twitter.com/V6tyNE8t6o — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 10, 2020

A tweet from the NHP Southern Command said starting on Wednesday morning, and continuing through early Sunday, the NHP responded to “three wrong way driver calls, two involving injury crashes and one who was stopped before they caused a crash.”

Specific locations and times weren’t listed for the crashes. However, the NHP said all involved motorists charged with driving under the influence.

The incidents continue a persistent public safety problem in the valley. As of February the NHP had responded to 101 wrong-way calls across the state: 57 in Southern Nevada and 44 in Northern Nevada. In 2019 there were a string of deadly wrong-way crashes throughout the valley, which killed seven people.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.