North Las Vegas assistant police chief arrested on DUI charges

Clinton Ryan (Nevada Highway Patrol)

North Las Vegas’ assistant police chief was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of DUI, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The Highway Patrol arrested Assistant Chief Clint Ryan shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday after an off-duty police officer called in a reckless driver, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

The Highway Patrol said it arrested Ryan in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95, near Tropicana Avenue.

Ryan was hauling a horse trailer with his pickup truck at the time he was stopped, authorities said. He refused all field sobriety testing and was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, according to the news release.

Authorities booked Ryan on suspicion of a first-offense DUI, open container in a vehicle and failing to maintain a travel lane.

He was not involved in a crash and no one was injured, North Las Vegas Chief of Staff Delen Goldberg said.

Ryan was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and potential charges, she said. North Las Vegas also launched an internal investigation Monday morning, she said.

Ryan joined North Las Vegas police in 1997, where he has served as a patrol officer, department training officer, internal affairs sergeant and special operations lieutenant, according to his city biography.

