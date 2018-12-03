North Las Vegas police arrest father of missing 3-year-old girl

The father of a missing 3-year-old girl was arrested Saturday in connection with her disappearance, according to North Las Vegas police.

The father of a missing 3-year-old girl was arrested Saturday in connection with her disappearance, according to North Las Vegas police.

Ricky Beasley, 27, was arrested after North Las Vegas police received a tip that he and the girl’s mother, 27-year-old Lakeia Walker, were seen at a casino near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.

Their daughter, Zaela Walker, was reported missing by her grandmother in August in North Las Vegas, police have said.

Her parents were detained and interviewed, and Beasley was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center on traffic-related charges, including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to a release from North Las Vegas police on Monday. Lakeia Walker was released and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Police received new information in the case that has lead to Beasley facing additional charges, including first-degree kidnapping and child abuse or neglect.

Beasley and Walker were found without Zaela this month in Houston, police have said. They were detained and questioned, but became uncooperative and claimed they had no knowledge of Zaela’s whereabouts, police said.

Anyone with information about the case or Zaela’s whereabouts is asked to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.