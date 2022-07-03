101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

North Las Vegas police investigate possible fatal hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2022 - 2:16 pm
 
A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police were investigating a possible fatal crash early Sunday after a man’s body was found in a neighborhood near Alexander Road and Simmons Street.

Police were called about 3:15 a.m. to the intersection of Fuselier Drive and Jubilance Point Court, officer Alexander Cuevas said.

The man’s injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle, Cuevas said.

The investigation was ongoing, said Cuevas, who did not share additional details on a possible motorist or vehicle description.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
2
Station Casinos building new project in downtown Las Vegas
Station Casinos building new project in downtown Las Vegas
3
Woman shoots, kills man who stabbed boyfriend at 7-Eleven, police say
Woman shoots, kills man who stabbed boyfriend at 7-Eleven, police say
4
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
New Las Vegas hotel-casino ready to break ground next to airport
5
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An ambulance and armed police outside the Field's shopping center, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denm ...
Mall shooting in Copenhagen leaves 3 dead, 3 critical; suspect arrested
By Jan M. Olsen and Karl Ritter The Associated Press

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved, though police were still investigating.

 
Las Vegas man now a suspect in 2 homicides
By Glenn Puit and David Wilson / RJ

Las Vegas police say a man arrested in an east Las Vegas slaying is now a suspect in a second homicide in the same neighborhood.