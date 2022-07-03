North Las Vegas police investigate possible fatal hit-and-run

North Las Vegas police were investigating a possible fatal crash early Sunday after a man’s body was found in a neighborhood near Alexander Road and Simmons Street.

Police were called about 3:15 a.m. to the intersection of Fuselier Drive and Jubilance Point Court, officer Alexander Cuevas said.

The man’s injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle, Cuevas said.

The investigation was ongoing, said Cuevas, who did not share additional details on a possible motorist or vehicle description.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

