North Las Vegas police surround apartments in hunt for kidnap suspect

An investigation into a reported kidnapping led police to surround a North Las Vegas apartment complex Monday morning where the suspect was believed to be holed up.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas Officer Alexander Cuevas said at 12:20 a.m. the police department received a call of a possible kidnapping in the 3200 block of North Fountain Falls Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street.

By 9 a.m., Cuevas said an investigation had prompted police to surround a residence where an individual sought during the investigation had barricaded. Multiple streets, including Simmons Street, were closed, and traffic on Cheyenne Avenue was also restricted. Las Vegas police were assisting in directing traffic.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

