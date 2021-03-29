Officials ID man accused of setting fires in Las Vegas thrift store

Fire officials on Monday named the man arrested and accused of starting several fires late Sunday inside an east Las Vegas thrift store.

Dario Holman (Metropolitan Police Department)

Fire officials on Monday named the man arrested and accused of starting several fires late Sunday inside an east Las Vegas thrift store.

Dario Holman, 23, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of arson in the first degree, jail records show.

According to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release, Holman is accused of breaking into the Charleston Outlet Thrift Store while it was closed and starting a number of fires. The store, at 1548 E. Charleston Blvd., sustained about $100,000 in damage, mostly due to smoke.

About 7:20 p.m., a passerby called 911 to report a man setting fires inside the store, officials said. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke pouring outside of a door and multiple fires inside the building, which took about an hour to put out.

Police found Holman, who fit the 911 caller’s description, walking away from the area and took him back to the scene of the fire, according to the release. Las Vegas arson investigators took him into custody.

Holman is being held on $20,000 bail. A court hearing is slated for Wednesday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.