Officials say maimed puppy found in Boulder City was abused in Arizona

The puppy, a 10-week-old male rottweiler mix nicknamed “Seven” by employees, is still undergoing treatment for his injuries and is under the care, custody and control of Boulder City Animal Control at the Boulder City Animal Hospital. (Boulder City Police Department)

The severe beating and maiming of a puppy found Aug. 19 in Boulder City has been determined to have occurred in Mohave County, Arizona.

Boulder City police have transferred the case to Mohave County officials, according to a Boulder City news release.

The puppy was first taken to the Boulder City Animal Hospital last month and treated for a dislocated jaw, eye and facial damage, and missing teeth. Veterinarians determined that the puppy’s injuries were consistent with human animal abuse and a police investigation was initiated.

Within the last several weeks, the puppy has undergone two surgical procedures. One of the puppy’s eyes was so damaged, it had to be removed. He is on a feeding tube due to the extent of his injuries. Veterinarians estimate he will need the feeding tube for another five to six weeks.

“The Detectives of the Boulder City Police Department and Animal Control Officers are thankful for the outpouring of support from the community,” said Lt. Thomas Healing. “Our officers have handed over reports and findings to our colleagues in Mohave County, where the investigation continues at this time. We urge anyone with information to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible.”

The medical bills have all been paid in full by a tremendous outpouring of care and donations from the community, and additional donations are no longer being accepted. If you wish to donate to the Boulder City Animal Shelter to help with other animals that need care, please contact the Boulder City Animal Control Shelter at 702-293-9283.

