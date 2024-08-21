Help sought in finding suspects in maiming of Boulder City puppy

The puppy, found Monday, has undergone two surgical procedures. One eye was so damaged, it had to be removed.

Boulder City police are seeking the public’s help finding anybody responsible for the maiming of a puppy earlier this week.

On Monday, police responded to somebody who found a 10-week-old puppy in an alley, according to a city news release.

The puppy, a male rottweiler mix, was taken to Boulder City Animal Hospital. The puppy was treated for a dislocated jaw, eye and facial damage, and missing teeth.

Veterinarians determined that the puppy’s injuries were consistent with human animal abuse.

The puppy has undergone two surgical procedures. One eye was so damaged, it had to be removed.

“The Boulder City Police Department takes all cases relating to animal abuse extremely seriously,” said Detective Sergeant Tiffany Driscoll. “The level of abuse this puppy received at the hands of a human is shocking to the conscious. We hope someone will come forward with any information regarding the puppy’s caretakers, origins, or anything which could lead to an arrest and prosecution in this case.”

The puppy has been nick-named “Seven” by animal control employees, is still undergoing treatment for his injuries.

“Thankfully, now, Seven is in great hands and is expected to make a full recovery,” said Ann Inabnitt, animal control supervisor. “We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support from our Boulder City Community and residents in Southern Nevada who have provided numerous donations and offers to aide in the care of Seven during his long recovery.”

Any persons with information relating to this case are urged to contact Boulder City Police Detective Brett Wibrew at bwibrew@bcnv.org.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.