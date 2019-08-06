Owners of Nye County boarding school charged in child abuse case

The married owners of a now-shuttered boarding school in Amargosa Valley were formally charged Tuesday with 45 counts each of child abuse or neglect, an official said.

Marcel and Patricia Chappuis (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

The entrance to Northwest Academy, a private boarding school in Amargosa Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Aerial photo of student housing at Northwest Academy, a private boarding school in Amargosa Valley on Friday, February 15, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The married owners of a now-shuttered private boarding school in Amargosa Valley were formally charged Tuesday with 45 counts each of child abuse or neglect, according to a Beatty Justice Court official.

A copy of the criminal complaint was not immediately available.

Marcel and Patricia Chappuis originally were arrested in February on 43 counts each of allowing child abuse or neglect — all stemming from issues with the school’s tap water. At the time, Patricia Chappuis also faced two additional felony counts of child abuse or neglect linked to previous altercations with students.

Northwest Academy, a school for troubled teens in Nye County, was closed following the couple’s arrests.

The formal charges come after a Las Vegas Review-Journal investigation highlighted how multiple state agencies left problems unaddressed for over two years.

Students and staff at the school had reported alleged abuse as early as 2016, including claims that students were dragged across the desert by their necks, handcuffed to chairs and subjected to inappropriate sexual behavior with staff.

Yet records show that divisions within the Department of Health and Human Services found many of these claims to be unsubstantiated. When questioned about its response by the Review-Journal, the Division of Child and Family Services within the department later said it would review its files on Northwest Academy.

But even before the allegations, the investigation found, the school and its predecessor — Horizon Academy — had ties to a global network of schools with a well-recorded history of abuse and neglect allegations that resulted in financial settlements paid to families.

State agencies responsible for licensing the school as a child care facility and private school did not flag those connections during its process for licensing the Northwest Associates Psychological Services corporation as the school’s operator.

Nor did authorities flag Patricia Chappuis, a registered agent of the corporation under the name of Patti L. Thompson, who court records show has faced fraud and embezzlement allegations in multiple states.

Northwest Academy also had a documented history of water issues with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, which failed to hold the school accountable as students were exposed to contaminated water for years.

Following the Review-Journal investigation, “Deserted in the Desert,” the Department of Health and Human Services finalized a report, which found that agencies failed to communicate properly with each other about ongoing issues with the facility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

