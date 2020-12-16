Pair arrested in death of 7-month-old boy

Ace Martinelli was a day short of 8 months old when he was pronounced dead Sept. 18, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A man and a woman were arrested Monday on child abuse charges in the September death of an infant.

Brandi Krantz, 24, and Timothy Martinelli, 34, were arrested on three counts of child abuse and one count of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to jail records.

Ace Martinelli was a day short of 8 months old when he was pronounced dead Sept. 18, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which as of Tuesday afternoon had not determined a cause and manner of death.

A report by the Clark County Department of Family Services said the baby was found unresponsive in a Las Vegas home and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The report also states that Child Protective Services had three priors calls alleging abuse in the family.

Allegations from July 2017 and October 2019 were found unsubstantiated, but a report of abuse on Jan. 20 was found substantiated. All three of the reports were considered closed cases after the family was provided resources.

“The family was provided with appropriate brochures, as well as information regarding community resources and services based on their needs,” the report read.

Martinelli and Krantz are being held without bail pending a hearing Dec. 29.

