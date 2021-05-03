Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run

A pedestrian was struck and was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the east Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue early Monday, May 3, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the crash occurred at 1:01 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue.

Gordon said a pedestrian was struck and that the driver of a white vehicle, possibly a Mercedes, then fled the scene.

The vehicle, Gordon said, likely has “front-end/windshield damage.”

“The pedestrian was transported to the hospital but died shortly after arriving,” Gordon said. “The involved driver failed to stop and fled the scene.”

Flamingo Road was closed in both directions, but it appears police were getting ready to reopen the roadway just after 5 a.m.

Las Vegas police traffic fatal detectives were on scene.

