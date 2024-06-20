102°F
Shootings

Man shot, killed by police in downtown Las Vegas

Police investigate after officers were involved in a shooting near downtown Las Vegas on Thursd ...
Police investigate after officers were involved in a shooting near downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Estelle Atkinson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 1:13 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2024 - 4:49 pm

A man was shot and killed by police after pointing a rifle at officers in a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were responding to a call about an armed subject at around 1 p.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of North 9th Street. The man was making statements suggesting that he was going to kill someone, police said.

When police entered the apartment complex, they were met by the man. According to Metro Captain Kurt McKenzie, after several commands to drop his weapon, the man instead pointed it at police.

Police then shot at the man, he said. Medical help was called, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKenzie did not say whether officers had been shot at by the man but said that no officers had been injured.

While the investigation is still ongoing, McKenzie said it “appears possible” that the man was a resident of the apartment complex.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com or 610-810-8450.

