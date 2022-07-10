PETA offering $5K reward for arrest, conviction of horse killer

Four horses have been shot and killed at close range in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area this year, police said.

Wrangler Aly Schmalz works with horses and mules at Cowboy Trail Rides in Red Rock Canyon Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Video image of suspect in horse deaths. (LVMPD via Twitter)

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has offered up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who has fatally shot four horses in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area this year.

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released surveillance video and photos of the shooter, who killed horses at the Cowboy Trail Rides, off state Route 159, in January, March, June and in the early hours of July Fourth.

“Whoever committed this heinous crime is a serious threat to other animals and humans too,” PETA spokesperson Amy Meyer said. “We’re really urging anyone with any information to contact the police. Sometimes people don’t realize the information that they have is what the authorities need to really move the case forward.”

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta said all four horses were shot at night and at close range. The shooter was seen wearing a ski mask, gloves and ear protection.

Meyer said this type of case is not common but PETA does receive calls everyday from witnesses to animal abuse.

“There are more horses in Nevada than many other states so horse specific incidents do tend to happen more commonly just in this area of the country where there’s more horses,” Meyer said.

Anyone with information should call 702-828-3364 or email animalcruelty@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

“Animals feel pain and stress and fear just like we do and they’re depending on us to protect them,” Meyer said. “So that’s why it’s so important to always report animal abuse or neglect to the police or to animal control and never walk away from a situation if you see an animal in danger or in distress.”

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.