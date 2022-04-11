Police arrest knife-wielding man at Las Vegas church

Las Vegas police were summoned about 11:40 a.m. to Liberty Baptist Church in the 6500 block of Lake Mead Boulevard near Rainbow Boulevard

A knife-waving man who entered a northwest valley church and interrupted a Sunday morning service was jailed on a count of assault with a deadly weapon, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said no one was injured, and that detectives were investigating the incident.

Police were summoned about 11:40 a.m. to Liberty Baptist Church in the 6500 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard near North Rainbow Boulevard, Boxler said.

By the time officers arrived, the man was already outside, having been escorted by church members, Boxler said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the man had been “upset” at a member in the church’s leadership, Boxler said.

Church officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The suspect’s name had not been released Sunday afternoon and additional details were not immediately available.

