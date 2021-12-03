Police ask for help to identify suspect in jewelry store thefts
Las Vegas police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify a man suspected of stealing items from two jewelry stores in early November.
The man entered the stores posing as a customer, then grabbed jewelry that had been taken out for other customers and ran from the store, police said in a news release.
The suspect fled the area in an older white Chevrolet Silverado pickup, police said.
Police described the man as being in his mid-30s with tattoos on both of his upper arms.
Anyone with information on these crimes can contact police at 702-828-3205. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.