Police: Driver facing 2nd DUI charge in 4 days after crash
The department’s Traffic Bureau Twitter account posted a photo of a vodka bottle on top of a damaged vehicle.
A driver is facing a second DUI arrest in four days after police say the vehicle rear-ended a stopped car Tuesday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
The crash occurred just after 5:20 p.m. on northbound North Durango Drive just before West Centennial Parkway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department traffic site. The department’s Traffic Bureau Twitter account posted a photo of a vodka bottle on top of a damaged vehicle.
Tonight's off to a crazy start! An impaired driver was arrested (for the 2nd time in four days) at the scene of a crash for rear-ending a stopped vehicle at a red light!
Location: Centennial/Durango
PC: Due Care
Charges: Due Care, Open Container, DUI Alcohol#StopDUI #DUIBlitz pic.twitter.com/DG9vwiF2gB
— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) May 6, 2020
Lt. Jeff Stuart said injuries were minor and no transport to the hospital was needed.
