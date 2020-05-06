Police: Driver facing 2nd DUI charge in 4 days after crash

The department’s Traffic Bureau Twitter account posted a photo of a vodka bottle on top of a damaged vehicle.

Police investigate a suspected DUI crash Tuesday, May 5, 2020, on North Durango Drive near West Centennial Parkway in Las Vegas. (LVMPD via Twitter)

A driver is facing a second DUI arrest in four days after police say the vehicle rear-ended a stopped car Tuesday afternoon in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 5:20 p.m. on northbound North Durango Drive just before West Centennial Parkway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department traffic site. The department’s Traffic Bureau Twitter account posted a photo of a vodka bottle on top of a damaged vehicle.

Tonight's off to a crazy start! An impaired driver was arrested (for the 2nd time in four days) at the scene of a crash for rear-ending a stopped vehicle at a red light!

Location: Centennial/Durango

PC: Due Care

Charges: Due Care, Open Container, DUI Alcohol#StopDUI #DUIBlitz pic.twitter.com/DG9vwiF2gB — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) May 6, 2020

Lt. Jeff Stuart said injuries were minor and no transport to the hospital was needed.

